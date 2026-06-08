Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1644
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Senate Bill 1299
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, PICOZZI, KANE, PENNYCUICK
Short Title
An Act providing for a tax credit for retrofitting residential high-rise structures with an automatic fire sprinkler system and associated monitoring or detection devices.
Memo Subject
Local Tax Credit for Fire Sprinklers in Cities of the First Class
Actions
|1644
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 23, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 8, 2026
|First consideration, June 8, 2026
Generated 06/09/2026 04:00 AM
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