Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1644

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Senate Bill 1299 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, PICOZZI, KANE, PENNYCUICK Short Title An Act providing for a tax credit for retrofitting residential high-rise structures with an automatic fire sprinkler system and associated monitoring or detection devices. Memo Subject Local Tax Credit for Fire Sprinklers in Cities of the First Class Actions 1644 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 23, 2026 Reported as committed, June 8, 2026 First consideration, June 8, 2026 Generated 06/09/2026 04:00 AM

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