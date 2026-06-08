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Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1644

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Senate Bill 1299

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PICOZZI, KANE, PENNYCUICK

Short Title

An Act providing for a tax credit for retrofitting residential high-rise structures with an automatic fire sprinkler system and associated monitoring or detection devices.

Memo Subject

Local Tax Credit for Fire Sprinklers in Cities of the First Class

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1644 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 23, 2026
Reported as committed, June 8, 2026
First consideration, June 8, 2026

Generated 06/09/2026 04:00 AM

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Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1644

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