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Senate Bill 1374 Printer's Number 1786

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Senate Bill 1374

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

STEFANO, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, DUSH, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, further providing for title of act, for construction, for definitions, for deteriorated areas, for exemption schedule and for procedure for obtaining exemption; and providing for public registry.

Actions

1786 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, June 7, 2026
Reported as committed, June 8, 2026
First consideration, June 8, 2026

Generated 06/09/2026 04:00 AM

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Senate Bill 1374 Printer's Number 1786

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