Senate Bill 1374 Printer's Number 1786

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Senate Bill 1374 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STEFANO, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, DUSH, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN Short Title An Act amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, further providing for title of act, for construction, for definitions, for deteriorated areas, for exemption schedule and for procedure for obtaining exemption; and providing for public registry. Actions 1786 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, June 7, 2026 Reported as committed, June 8, 2026 First consideration, June 8, 2026 Generated 06/09/2026 04:00 AM

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