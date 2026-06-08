Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 1793

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, SAVAL, KANE, BAKER, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MILLER, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, STREET, COMITTA, MALONE, BOSCOLA

Short Title An Act amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, providing for residents' right to purchase manufactured home community; and further providing for remedies.

Memo Subject Manufactured Homeowner Equity Preservation Package

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