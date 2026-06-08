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Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 1793

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - Sponsors

SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, SAVAL, KANE, BAKER, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MILLER, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, STREET, COMITTA, MALONE, BOSCOLA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, providing for residents' right to purchase manufactured home community; and further providing for remedies.

Memo Subject

Manufactured Homeowner Equity Preservation Package

Generated 06/09/2026 03:59 AM

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Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 1793

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