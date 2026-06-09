Directional Audio Speaker Emerges as Essential Infrastructure for Smart Commercial Spaces

Audfly Brings Directional Audio Into the Mainstream at InfoComm 2026 Audfly offers a wide range of directional speakers for both indoor and outdoor use, tailored to various applications including museums, galleries, exhibits, kiosks, digital signage, retail displays, OOH (out-of-home) advertising, and more Directional Sound Pick-up (Directional Microphone Module) and Directional Audio Speaker Module

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At InfoComm 2026, Audfly demonstrates how directional audio is evolving from a niche audio technology into scalable acoustic infrastructure for modern commercial environments.As commercial spaces become increasingly digital, connected, and experience-driven, organizations face a growing challenge: how to deliver audio where it is needed without creating noise everywhere else.Several macro trends are accelerating demand for more intelligent sound delivery. AI-powered customer engagement, the rapid expansion of digital signage networks, the growing need for localized communication, smart public infrastructure projects, and growing concerns around noise pollution are all reshaping how organizations think about sound.Traditionally, these challenges have been addressed individually. Retailers sought to manage competing display audio. Museums relied on headphones. Organizations implemented physical barriers and acoustic treatments. Public venues increased announcement volumes. Increasingly, however, these issues point to a larger reality: conventional audio systems were not designed for today’s multi-zone environments.As the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, InfoComm has become a platform where emerging technologies transition from niche innovations into mainstream commercial solutions. Audfly’s presence at InfoComm 2026 reflects the growing role of focused sound within the broader AV ecosystem.From Broadcasting Sound to Delivering Sound PreciselyFor decades, commercial audio systems followed a simple principle: broadcast sound broadly and ensure everyone can hear it.That approach worked when spaces served a single purpose. Today’s environments are fundamentally different. A retail floor may contain multiple digital displays, promotional zones, self-service kiosks, and customer service areas. Museums often operate several exhibits within the same room. Transportation hubs must communicate information clearly while minimizing noise fatigue.The result is a growing conflict between the need for audio engagement and the need for acoustic control. Directional loudspeaker offers a different approach: delivering sound only to intended listeners while minimizing unwanted spill into surrounding areas.Why Directional Audio Is Gaining MomentumIndustry analysts continue to observe growth in digital signage, smart environments, and personalized user experiences across commercial sectors. All of these are creating new demand for audio technologies that can operate effectively within shared spaces, the ability to control where sound travels is becoming increasingly important.Rather than treating sound as a shared resource across an entire room, focused sound speaker enables localized listening zones that support multiple simultaneous experiences within the same environment.Solving Real-World Challenges Across Commercial SpacesRetail & Digital Signage Directional sound speaker is increasingly being adopted in retail environments to create localized listening zones around digital displays. Shoppers can engage with audio content when standing in front of a screen, while nearby customers remain undisturbed.One example is Audfly’s Focusound Screen™ technology, which enables displays to function as localized audio delivery surfaces while maintaining visual performance. Multiple displays can operate simultaneously, each delivering different content without adding to overall ambient noise.Museums & ExhibitionsFor museums and exhibition designers, immersive storytelling often competes with spatial limitations. Traditional solutions frequently depend on headphones or handheld audio guides, which can introduce friction into the visitor experience.Focused sound speaker creates independent listening zones around exhibits, allowing visitors to naturally enter an audio space, engage with content, and move through the environment without affecting adjacent installations.Public Spaces & TransportationAirports, hospitals, government service centers, and transportation hubs all face a similar challenge: delivering clear communication in noisy environments.Directional loudspeaker enables localized information delivery, allowing messages to reach intended listeners while minimizing unnecessary exposure to others nearby. The result is improved intelligibility, reduced acoustic fatigue, and a better overall visitor experience.From Products to Acoustic InfrastructureWhat is changing in the market is not simply the performance of focused sound speaker, but how it is being deployed.Historically, directional sound speaker was often viewed as a standalone product for specialized applications. Today, organizations are increasingly seeking scalable solutions that support multiple spaces, multiple use cases, and long-term integration strategies.To support this transition, Audfly provides technologies spanning directional sound delivery, display-integrated audio, and OEM acoustic components. Together, these capabilities enable system integrators and commercial customers to design multi-zone audio environments using a unified platform rather than isolated point solutions.The Future of Shared SpacesAs AI-powered interfaces, digital signage, and interactive environments continue to expand, sound is becoming increasingly personalized, contextual, and location-aware.The ability to control where sound travels may soon become as important as controlling what is displayed on a screen.“For years, organizations have accepted a tradeoff between audio engagement and acoustic comfort,” said Kevin Li, CEO of Audfly.“That tradeoff is no longer necessary. Directional sound speaker allows spaces to communicate more effectively without becoming noisier. We believe directional audio will become as fundamental to smart spaces as digital displays and wireless connectivity.”Experience It Live at InfoComm 2026Visitors to Booth C9870 will experience live demonstrations including:• Multi-zone directional sound speaker delivering independent content streams• Side-by-side comparisons of directional and conventional audio systems• Focusound Screen™ integrated into commercial displays• Modular directional audio components for OEM and integrator applicationsAbout AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technology, with more than 450 patents and over a decade of expertise in acoustic innovation. The company develops advanced directional sound solutions that enable more personalized, immersive, and acoustically efficient experiences across retail, museums, transportation, public infrastructure, and consumer electronics applications. Audfly serves customers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.Media ContactBrenda ChenContactus@audfly.com

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