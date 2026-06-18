Audfly Makes Official InfoComm 2026 Debut with High-Impact Directional Audio Demonstrations

InfoComm 2026 is officially underway! Booth C9870 was buzzing with activity on Day 1 as visitors gathered to experience Audfly's latest directional audio innovations through live demonstrations and hands-on interactions.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly made its official debut at InfoComm 2026 today, drawing strong opening-day traffic to Booth C9870 with live directional audio demonstrations that turned precision sound into a highly visible, hands-on experience on the show floor.From the start of the exhibition, Audfly's booth attracted AV integrators, consultants, system designers, OEM partners, and technology buyers eager to experience how directional audio can reshape sound delivery in shared environments.The response was immediate. Visitors stepped into controlled listening zones, heard focused audio clearly, and then moved just a short distance away to experience the sound fade dramatically. The contrast between clarity inside the zone and quiet outside the zone became one of the booth’s most compelling demonstrations throughout the day.For many attendees, the experience made directional audio easy to understand within seconds.Directional Audio Turns Heads on Opening DayAudfly's booth was designed around direct, walk-through demonstrations that allowed visitors to experience sound as a controllable layer of space. Rather than broadcasting audio broadly like conventional loudspeakers, Audfly's directional sound technology focuses audio into defined listening areas, allowing targeted content to reach intended listeners while minimizing disturbance to surrounding spaces.Standing side by side, attendees could hear different audio content in separate zones. A few steps away, the sound became significantly less noticeable. The clear before-and-after experience encouraged many visitors to return with colleagues, customers, and project partners to test the acoustic boundaries for themselves.The booth's clean, technology-forward presentation and immersive demonstration layout created both visual impact and strong engagement, helping visitors immediately connect the technology with real-world applications across museums, exhibitions, retail, transportation, digital signage, corporate spaces, public venues, and smart environments.As AI interfaces, interactive displays, and shared digital spaces continue to expand, Audfly's opening-day demonstrations showed how sound can become more precise, personal, and controlled — without headphones and without adding more noise to the environment.Standard Directional Speaker Series and Integrated Directional Audio Solutions Drive Strong InterestAt InfoComm 2026, Audfly is showcasing its standard directional speakers, commercial directional speaker systems, and integrated directional audio solutions designed for system integrators, OEM partners, and smart-space deployments.The standard series demonstrates how directional speakers can deliver clear, targeted audio for applications such as exhibitions, museums, retail displays, information kiosks, visitor centers, transportation hubs, and public communication environments. By concentrating sound where it is needed, Audfly’s directional speakers help reduce audio spillover, improve speech intelligibility, and support more comfortable listening experiences in open or busy spaces.Beyond standalone products, Audfly is also presenting integrated directional audio solutions that combine directional sound emission, directional sound pickup technologies, and scalable system architecture. These solutions are designed to help partners build controlled, multi-zone audio environments for interactive displays, kiosks, public service terminals, smart retail, exhibition spaces, and other commercial AV applications.Throughout opening day, Audfly's team engaged with visitors seeking practical solutions for acoustic zoning, targeted audio delivery, speech clarity, privacy, and noise control. The level of engagement reflected a broader shift in the AV market: organizations are increasingly looking for ways to deliver audio more precisely without increasing overall sound levels in shared spaces.From Technology Concept to Real-World ExperienceFor years, directional audio has often been discussed as a specialized technology. At Audfly's InfoComm 2026 booth, visitors were able to experience its practical value directly.The demonstrations offered a simple but powerful answer to a common challenge in modern spaces: how to deliver sound clearly to the right person, in the right place, without disturbing everyone nearby.“Opening day confirmed what we have been seeing across the market: people understand the value of directional audio the moment they experience it,” said Kevin Li, CEO of Audfly. “The reaction at InfoComm shows that directional sound is no longer just a technical concept. It is becoming a practical tool for creating quieter, smarter, and more controlled shared spaces.”With more than 450 patents in directional audio and acoustic innovation, Audfly continues to expand its global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supporting applications across commercial venues, public environments, interactive displays, transportation systems, and smart-space infrastructure.Experience Audfly at InfoComm 2026InfoComm 2026 runs through June 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors are invited to Booth C9870 to experience live demonstrations of Audfly's Focus Series directional speakers and integrated directional audio solutions.InfoComm 2026Booth C9870 | Las Vegas Convention CenterJune 17–19, 2026About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies . Headquartered in Suzhou, China, the company develops advanced directional sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide. Through continuous innovation in acoustic engineering and directional sound technologies, Audfly helps organizations create more precise, efficient, and intelligent sound experiences for shared spaces.For more information, visit audflyspeaker.com or follow Audfly on LinkedIn and YouTube.Media ContactBrenda ChenMarketing CommunicationsContactus@audfly.com

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