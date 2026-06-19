Audfly Sees Growing Demand for Directional Audio as InfoComm Conversations Shift from Curiosity to Deployment

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrators, consultants, and AV designers explore how precision sound can solve zoning, privacy, and AI interaction challenges in real-world environments.On the second day of InfoComm 2026, conversations at Audfly’s Booth C9870 shifted noticeably from technology demonstrations to deployment planning, reflecting growing industry demand for directional audio in commercial AV environments.After strong attention on opening day, Audfly continued to receive a steady flow of returning visitors, many accompanied by colleagues or arriving with defined project requirements and application-specific evaluation needs. Across discussions with AV integrators, consultants, and technology buyers, the focus increasingly moved beyond validating performance toward integration pathways, system design considerations, and deployment timelines.The shift aligns with broader trends emerging across the show floor. As AI-enabled interfaces, digital signage networks, immersive environments, and open-plan spaces continue to expand, organizations are placing greater emphasis on more precise and controllable approaches to sound management without increasing acoustic clutter.From Product Demonstration to Project DiscussionThroughout the second day of the exhibition, visitors engaged with Audfly’s directional audio solutions through scenario-based evaluations tied to real-world deployment challenges in commercial environments.A recurring topic centered on how to deliver clear audio experiences in shared spaces without introducing acoustic interference. Traditional loudspeaker systems distribute sound broadly across environments, often requiring trade-offs between coverage, clarity, and ambient noise levels. Directional audio introduces an alternative approach by concentrating sound into defined listening zones, enabling localized content delivery while reducing spillover into adjacent areas.On-site demonstrations allowed attendees to experience this zoning effect directly by moving between active listening areas and nearby quiet zones, illustrating how sound can be spatially controlled with a level of precision typically associated with lighting or visual display technologies.The experience reinforced a growing perception among visitors that audio is increasingly functioning as a controllable spatial layer within environments, rather than a uniformly shared background element.Three Priorities Driving Industry InterestAcross multiple discussions, three consistent application drivers emerged behind the growing attention to directional audio technology.Acoustic ZoningIn museums, transportation hubs, retail environments, and experience centers, operators are increasingly managing multiple content streams within the same physical footprint. Directional audio enables independent listening zones, allowing adjacent exhibits, displays, or information points to operate simultaneously without cross-interference. This provides AV designers with greater flexibility in spatial planning and content distribution.Precision ListeningOpen-plan workplaces, public service facilities, and shared commercial environments continue to face challenges related to speech clarity and noise overlap. Directional audio offers an approach that reduces sound spill while preserving intelligibility for intended listeners, minimizing the need for physical acoustic barriers or increased overall volume levels.Intelligent Audio InterfacesThe expansion of AI-powered services, interactive kiosks, and self-service systems is increasing demand for localized and private audio interactions. In public environments, conventional speaker systems can create privacy limitations by broadcasting responses broadly. Directional audio enables one-to-one communication between users and intelligent systems, supporting more discreet and context-aware interactions.A key highlight at the booth was Focusound Screen, Audfly’s transparent directional audio film that enables displays to function as embedded sound zones. By delivering audio directly from the screen surface without external speaker hardware, the solution supports applications in digital signage, interactive displays, and AI-enabled terminals, enhancing both spatial integration and user experience.Directional Audio Moves Toward Mainstream AdoptionSustained engagement at InfoComm reflects a broader structural shift within the AV industry. Directional audio, once primarily associated with niche or specialized installations, is increasingly being evaluated as part of mainstream system architecture.The convergence of AI-driven interfaces, expanding digital signage ecosystems, rising requirements for acoustic privacy, and widespread adoption of open-plan environments is accelerating demand for more precise sound control technologies. As a result, directional audio is progressively being considered alongside displays, networking infrastructure, and control systems as a core component of modern AV design.Industry discussions at the booth also highlighted a growing consensus that directional audio is transitioning from experimental deployment toward infrastructure-level adoption, driven by practical requirements in communication, privacy management, user engagement, and spatial efficiency.Building the Foundation for Next-Generation Smart SpacesAudfly’s portfolio spans directional speaker systems, display-integrated audio technologies, modular sound emission and capture solutions, and OEM/ODM platforms designed for commercial integration.At InfoComm 2026, the company also showcased its SS1 Audio Privacy Device, developed for environments requiring enhanced protection of confidential speech and sensitive communications in acoustically exposed settings.Supported by more than 450 patents in directional audio and acoustic engineering, Audfly continues to expand the application of precision sound technologies across commercial, institutional, and intelligent environments worldwide.As discussions at InfoComm continue to evolve from initial awareness toward implementation planning, directional audio is increasingly being positioned as a foundational element in the design of next-generation smart spaces.Experience Audfly at InfoComm 2026InfoComm 2026 runs through June 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Visitors can experience live demonstrations of Audfly’s directional audio solutions at Booth C9870, including the Focus Series directional speakers, Focusound Screen, integrated directional audio modules, and the SS1 Audio Privacy Device.About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company develops precision sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide. With more than 450 patents and a comprehensive directional audio portfolio, Audfly enables organizations to create more intelligent, immersive, and acoustically efficient environments.Media ContactBrenda ChenMarketing CommunicationsContactus@audfly.com

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