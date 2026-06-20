Audfly Strengthens Commercial Momentum on Final Day of InfoComm 2026 as Directional Audio Gains Industry Validation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AV integrators, display manufacturers, and solution providers explore collaboration opportunities as directional audio moves deeper into commercial deploymentOn the final day of InfoComm 2026, Audfly concluded its exhibition at Booth C9870 with a clear shift in focus from technology introduction to commercial collaboration, as growing numbers of AV integrators, display manufacturers, digital signage providers, and system developers engaged in partnership discussions around directional audio deployment.Across three days of demonstrations and technical exchanges, Audfly showcased how directional audio technologies are transitioning from specialized applications into scalable components of modern AV and spatial computing systems. By the closing day, engagement at the booth had increasingly centered on integration models, OEM/ODM pathways, and co-development opportunities with ecosystem partners.From Demonstration to Deployment: Commercial Interest AcceleratesWhile early-stage conversations at the show focused on system performance and application scenarios, the final day reflected a more mature stage of industry adoption. Visitors arrived with defined product architectures, integration requirements, and deployment environments spanning retail, transportation, education, museums, and enterprise spaces.Discussions increasingly focused on how directional audio can be embedded into existing AV ecosystems as an upgradeable spatial audio module, rather than deployed as a standalone system. This shift signals a broader recognition of directional sound as an infrastructure layer within intelligent environments.Ecosystem Collaboration Becomes the Core ThemeA central outcome of InfoComm 2026 for Audfly was the strong interest in ecosystem-based collaboration. The company engaged with partners across multiple segments of the AV value chain, including system integrators, display panel manufacturers, digital signage solution providers, exhibition and experience design companies, and smart terminal manufacturers.Rather than positioning directional audio as a replacement for traditional audio systems, discussions increasingly framed it as a complementary spatial enhancement layer—capable of upgrading visual-centric devices with localized, privacy-preserving, and zone-based sound capabilities.This positioning aligns with growing industry demand for modular AV components that can be flexibly integrated into different hardware platforms and deployment scenarios.Directional Audio as a Spatial Upgrade ModuleA key theme emerging from partner conversations was the concept of directional audio as a “spatial sound upgrade module” for next-generation devices and environments.In digital signage applications, directional audio enables screens to deliver individualized sound experiences without external headphones or ambient noise interference. In display manufacturing, it introduces new possibilities for integrating audio directly into visual surfaces, reducing system complexity while enhancing user engagement.For system integrators and solution providers, directional audio offers a scalable tool for solving long-standing challenges in shared environments—particularly where traditional speakers struggle to balance coverage, clarity, and privacy.This modular approach was reflected across multiple discussions, with partners exploring how Audfly’s technologies can be embedded into end products, integrated into turnkey solutions, or deployed as part of broader smart space infrastructure.Expanding Application Pathways Across IndustriesThroughout the final day, partners explored a range of deployment scenarios where directional audio could serve as a functional upgrade layer within existing systems.In retail and commercial displays, directional speakers enable targeted product storytelling without disrupting surrounding shoppers. In exhibition and museum environments, they support multi-layered content delivery across adjacent installations. In enterprise and public service contexts, they enhance communication clarity while maintaining acoustic privacy.These use cases reinforced a shared industry understanding that audio is becoming a critical differentiator in spatial experience design, particularly as visual display technologies continue to mature.Industry Recognition and Commercial ValidationThe sustained engagement across all three days of InfoComm 2026 reflected increasing industry recognition of directional audio as a deployable technology rather than a conceptual innovation.By the conclusion of the exhibition, conversations at Audfly’s booth had largely transitioned toward commercial rollout planning, including integration timelines, pilot project discussions, and long-term partnership frameworks.The growing interest from global AV ecosystem players signals that directional audio is entering a new phase of market development—one defined not by experimentation, but by structured adoption and scalable deployment.Building a Global Collaboration EcosystemAudfly’s InfoComm 2026 presence underscored its focus on building an open collaboration ecosystem for directional audio technologies. The company’s portfolio includes directional speaker systems, display-integrated audio solutions, modular sound emission technologies, and OEM/ODM capabilities designed for system-level integration.With more than 450 patents in directional audio and acoustic engineering, Audfly continues to position itself as a core technology provider enabling the next generation of spatially intelligent environments.As the exhibition concludes, the company’s focus shifts from showcasing technology to scaling adoption—working closely with global partners to embed directional audio into mainstream AV infrastructure.About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company develops precision sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide. With more than 450 patents and a comprehensive directional audio portfolio, Audfly enables organizations to build more intelligent, immersive, and acoustically efficient environments.Media ContactBrenda ChenMarketing CommunicationsContactus@audfly.com

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