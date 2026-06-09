Reducing red tape for tradies

9 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Energy and Renewables

The Tasmanian Government is making it easier for our trades people to work on scaffolding near low voltage powerlines.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, said the Government has delivered new guidelines to allow work closer to powerlines, while ensuring safety is front of mind.

“The new guidelines remove the previous one metre clearance, as long as protective covering, known as a Tiger Tail, is in place,” Minister Duigan said.

“Tiger Tails cover powerlines allowing tradies and other workers to undertake renovations, painting and other works without risking electrocution.

“These new, simpler rules make it a lot easier, safer and cheaper to undertake work around powerlines.

“This will speed up things like construction, building maintenance, painting, roof and guttering work, and scaffolding.

“It removes red tape at a time when housing supply and affordability has never been more important.

“My colleague, Rob Fairs, has really championed this change. He listened to industry and constituent concerns, and he worked hard to get these sensible changes in place.”

Bass Liberal MP, Rob Fairs, said he was thankful to see commonsense changes delivered.

“Our tradies are building Tasmania’s future,” Mr Fairs said.

“We are focussed on cutting red tape for the industry while still upholding important safety standards. This change delivers that.

“I want to thank industry for its advocacy and the Minister delivering this important change.”

TasCity Building Principal Director, Steve Simeoni, backed in the changes.

“We thank TasNetworks and the State government for backing these changes that make construction around existing power lines more efficient and safer for our workers,” Mr Simeoni said.

The new guidelines are available here.