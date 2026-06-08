Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1787

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1787

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1372

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,

LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD AND VOGEL,

JUNE 8, 2026

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 8, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to supervision, providing for annual report.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 912. Annual Report.-- (a) The department shall

prepare an annual report summarizing the department's

inspection, investigation and enforcement activities relating to

child care centers, group child care homes, family child care

homes and child residential and day treatment facilities

regulated by the department under this article.

(b) At a minimum, the report shall include all of the

following:

(1) The number of inspections conducted under 55 Pa. Code

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