Senate Bill 1372 Printer's Number 1787
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1787
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1372
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, GEBHARD, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL,
LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, COLEMAN, J. WARD AND VOGEL,
JUNE 8, 2026
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 8, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and
duties as to supervision, providing for annual report.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 912. Annual Report.-- (a) The department shall
prepare an annual report summarizing the department's
inspection, investigation and enforcement activities relating to
child care centers, group child care homes, family child care
homes and child residential and day treatment facilities
regulated by the department under this article.
(b) At a minimum, the report shall include all of the
following:
(1) The number of inspections conducted under 55 Pa. Code
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