Senate Bill 1373 Printer's Number 1788

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - 45 CFR Pt. 162 Subpt. D (relating to standard unique health

identifier for health care providers).

"Person" means any individual, facility or entity.

* * *

"Recipient" means an [eligible person who receives medical

assistance from a participating provider.] individual who

receives goods or services from a provider reimbursable under

the medical assistance program.

"Record" means any of the following:

(1) Any information in written, electronic or any other

format created, received or retained, or required to be created,

received or retained, by a person under the medical assistance

program, including, but not limited to, medical, professional,

financial or business documents which relate to:

(i) the treatment or care of a recipient;

(ii) goods or services provided to a recipient; or

(iii) rates paid for goods or services provided to a

recipient.

(2) Any document in written, electronic or any other format

that is required by the rules or regulations of the department

to be retained by a provider under the medical assistance

program.

* * *

Section 2. Section 1406 of the act is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 1406. Restrictions on Provider Charges and

Payments.--* * *

(c) (1) A provider shall submit information in a manner and

format as prescribed by the department in accordance with

Federal law, including the 21st Century Cures Act (Public Law

20260SB1373PN1788 - 2 -

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