Senate Bill 1373 Printer's Number 1788
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - 45 CFR Pt. 162 Subpt. D (relating to standard unique health
identifier for health care providers).
"Person" means any individual, facility or entity.
* * *
"Recipient" means an [eligible person who receives medical
assistance from a participating provider.] individual who
receives goods or services from a provider reimbursable under
the medical assistance program.
"Record" means any of the following:
(1) Any information in written, electronic or any other
format created, received or retained, or required to be created,
received or retained, by a person under the medical assistance
program, including, but not limited to, medical, professional,
financial or business documents which relate to:
(i) the treatment or care of a recipient;
(ii) goods or services provided to a recipient; or
(iii) rates paid for goods or services provided to a
recipient.
(2) Any document in written, electronic or any other format
that is required by the rules or regulations of the department
to be retained by a provider under the medical assistance
program.
* * *
Section 2. Section 1406 of the act is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 1406. Restrictions on Provider Charges and
Payments.--* * *
(c) (1) A provider shall submit information in a manner and
format as prescribed by the department in accordance with
Federal law, including the 21st Century Cures Act (Public Law
20260SB1373PN1788 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.