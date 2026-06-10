Microshare adds 31 languages to its EverSmart™ Pest and Clean suites

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Microshare, Inc., makers of the EverSmart™ suite data solutions, has added 31 new languages, reflecting a major expansion of its international customer base.

EverSmart technology has accelerated our digital transformation journey. This is data that helps us maintain our world-class cleaning standards and win passenger satisfaction.” — Daniel Amman, Zurich Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microshare, Inc., makers of the EverSmart™ suite of AI-powered data solutions for Pest Control, Facilities Management, Commercial Cleaning and other basic industries, has added 31 new languages to the product, reflecting an aggressive expansion of its international customer base.Originally available only in English, demand in Europe and Asia has driven a need to localize core functionality and dialogue capabilities to accommodate the polyglot army of technicians, cleaners, compliance and regulatory personnel now interacting with the product.From Arabic to Vietnamese, these 31 new languages and vernaculars ensure EverSmart™ data drives precision from the moment sensors and gateways are deployed right down to the customer feedback, staff response metrics and compliance reporting created downstream. At the operational level, EverSmart™ delivers precision and accuracy with ease of use, meeting our customers where they live.That front-end simplicity mask a sophisticated software solution that has years of experience with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) that drive EverSmart™ solutions. From Adam’s Pest Control in the United States to Zurich Airport in Switzerland, our customers have leveraged the open API MicrosharePlatform to integrate third-party Internet of Things (IoT) devices as well as complex fleet management and Client Relationship Management (CRM) suites."LLM tooling has made it feasible to support the native languages of all our global customers for the first time," says Tim Panagos, Chief Technology Officer and a Co-Founder of Microshare. "We are increasingly meeting our users 'where they are'. By simplifying data analytics, supporting their existing workflows, and now, by speaking to them in their natural language, we eliminate the barriers to adopting more effective digital business models."Microshare’s EverSmart™ Pest solution is regarded as the most comprehensive tool ever created for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and is proud to include industry giants like Massey, Elis, Hoffman/Arrow, Vergo and Pelias as customers, as well as municipalities like Boston, New York and Oslo. EverSmart™ Clean and Washroom deployments, which marry usage data with preventative feedback reporting and staff response logging, is transforming facilities operations at stadiums, concert venues, hospitals and airports on three four continents.“EverSmart technology and the integration power of the Microshare Platform have accelerated our digital transformation journey," says Daniel Amman, Head of Commercial Cleaning, Zurich Airport. Zurich's large staff, who hail from more than a dozen countries, can now interact with the product in their native tongue. "This is data that helps us maintain our world-class cleaning standards and win passenger satisfaction.”New languages added to EverSmart™ solutions:ArabicCatalanChinese (Simplified)Chinese (Traditional)CzechDanishDutchFlemishFrenchFrench (Wallonia)GermanGreekHebrewHindiItalianJapaneseKoreanLatvianNorwegianPolishPortuguese (Brazilian)Portuguese (European)RussianSerbianSpanishSloveneSwedishSwedish (Finland)Swiss GermanThaiTurkishVietnameseAbout Microshareand EverSmart™ solutionsMicroshareis digitizing the real world with its EverSmart™ data solutions, helping transform basic industries and infrastructure with predictive data filtered by the AI-powered MicrosharePlatform. EverSmart™ Pest is the world’s first comprehensive remote monitoring solution for a range of pests, from rodents, flying insects, crawling insects to bedbugs. EverSmart™ Clean and Washroom enable world-class airports, hospitals and hospitality facilities around the world to optimize hygiene and commercial cleaning, all of this based on the AI-driven integration power of the MicrosharePlatform.

Microshare's EverSmart™ Pest: The most comprehensive tool every created for Integrated Pest Managment (IPM)

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