Microshare®, Taqt and Zurich Airport announce digital transformation partnership for global airport terminal operations

Microshare has launched a partnership with Zurich Airport and device maker Taqt to expand globally its model of integrated, data-driven terminal operations.

“EverSmart technology and the Microshare Platform have accelerated our digital transformation journey, with data that helps us maintain world-class cleaning standards and win passenger satisfaction.” ” — Daniel Amman, Zurich Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microshare, Taqt and Zurich Airport announce integrated digital transformation partnership for global airport terminal operationsPhiladelphia / Zurich / Lyon — Microshare, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered IoT data solutions, today announced a partnership with Zurich Airport, Europe’s premier aviation hub, and Taqt, a maker of IoT-enabled washroom and facilities devices, to bring a its proven model of integrated, data-driven terminal operations to airports worldwide. The partnership packages a real-world technology success story into a repeatable offering for the aviation sector. At Zurich Airport, the Microshare Platform has integrated a range of IoT devices into a coordinated digital system, including Microshare’s own EverSmart™ Clean and Pest solutions, Taqt's feedback and staff check-in monitors, digital soap dispensers from Hagleitner Hygiene and other connected devices. This allows Zurich Airport’s cleaning and terminal maintenance crews to move from fixed-schedule servicing to responsive, demand-driven operations — improving the passenger experience, reducing costs, waste and materials use and boosting sustainability."Airports are among the most demanding operating environments in the world, and Zurich is among the best-run anywhere," says Ron Rock, CEO and Co-founder of Philadelphia-based Microshare. "Together we've shown that when sensor data from across a terminal is unified on a single platform, operators gain the visibility to act in real time. We're now ready to bring that capability to the wider industry."At the heart of the collaboration is the principle of integration. Rather than deploying isolated point solutions that require multiple accounts and apps to manage, the partners unify data from washroom sensors, footfall counters, environmental monitors and other connected devices on the Microshare Platform. There it is ingested, annotated, analyzed and shared with precision and auditability with staff, third-party contractors, compliance teams and even regulators.Taqt's feedback devices supply granular, real-time signals from the washroom and facilities environment — among the most operationally sensitive and reputationally important spaces in any terminal. These include detailed reporting on supply and maintenance problems – for instance, “Soap Out” or “Toilet Clogged” – while Microshare's platform turns that data into actionable intelligence integrated with other operational systems.For Zurich Airport, the approach has reinforced a long-standing commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction. The airport's priority is always the experience and well-being of the people who pass through its terminals."EverSmart technology and the integration power of the Microshare Platform have accelerated our digital transformation journey, with data that helps us maintain our world-class cleaning standards and win passenger satisfaction,” says Daniel Amman, the airports Head of Commercial Cleaning.The aviation industry faces mounting pressure to do more with constrained resources: rising passenger volumes, surging fuel costs, sustainability mandates, and heightened expectations for hygiene and comfort and persistent labor challenges. At Zurich Airport, ranked Europe’s Best Airport for Customer Experience for 21 years running, the partnership has shown that integrated digital operations directly address all of these challenges.The partnership plans jointly present the integrated model to airport operators, aviation industry bodies and trade audiences worldwide, starting this week in Prague at the ACI Europe conference gathering of industry decision makers. Like Microshare’s Platform, the collaboration is designed to scale, allowing airports of varying sizes and configurations to adopt the elements most relevant to their operations.About MicroshareMicroshare, Inc. is a global leader in AI-powered IoT data solutions, delivering the EverSmart™ suite for facilities management, sustainability and operational efficiency. Its open platform unifies data from diverse sensors and devices to help organizations digitize the real world and act on what matters.About TaqtTaqt designs and manufactures an array of IoT-enabled washroom and facilities devices to streamline on-site attendance, incident management, and occupant feedback, empowering software designers and facility managers with real-time data.About Zurich AirportZurich Airport is Switzerland's largest airport and one of Europe's leading aviation hubs, connecting millions of passengers to destinations worldwide each year. It is recognized internationally for operational excellence, innovation and passenger experience.For more information, contact:Finn Toennessen, Managing Director of Sales, Europe ftoennessen@microshare.ioor visit us online at www.microshare.io/airports

A look at EverSmart's transformational impact on Zurich Airport

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