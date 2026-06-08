Subject: Never Miss an Election with Absentee Voting

Aloha from the Office of Elections!

Planning to be away during election season? No worries, absentee voting makes it easy to stay involved, no matter where you are.

Absentee voting is ideal if you are:

Attending college out-of-state

Traveling for work

On vacation

In a temporary care facility

When will ballots arrive to Hawaii addresses?

By default, your ballot is mailed to your Hawaii address 18 days before Election Day. If you’ll be away around the dates below, request an absentee ballot.

Primary Election ballots arrive: July 21, 2026

General Election ballots arrive: October 16, 2026

How to request an absentee ballot

It’s easy:

Print and complete the Absentee Ballot Application. Submit it to your County Elections Division. Include your temporary address on the form.

Away for both elections?

Just check the box for Primary and General and provide your temporary addresses.

Deadline to request for Primary: August 1, 2026

Deadline to request for General: October 27, 2026

Do I need to reapply every year?

Yes. Absentee ballot requests are valid only for the current election year. For example, if you’re attending school out-of-state, you’ll need to reapply each election year you’re away.

Want to vote in your home state’s elections?

If you’re a resident of another state, contact your local election office to learn about their absentee voting process.

Find your state’s info here: usa.gov/state-election-office.

When should I return my absentee ballot?

Your voted ballot must be received by 7:00 PM on Election Day to be counted.

Mail it back early to allow for longer delivery times, especially from out-of-state.

Learn more about absentee voting at elections.hawaii.gov.