2026 Primary Election ballots are arriving

Douglas County voters — watch for your Primary Election ballot in your mailbox. Ballots are being mailed to eligible Douglas County registered voters starting today, June 8.

What’s on the ballot? Registered Democrats will receive the Democratic Primary ballot. Registered Republicans will receive the Republican Primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both the Democratic and Republican ballots, but must vote and return only ONE ballot and securely dispose of the ballot they do not use. If multiple voted ballots are returned in the same envelope, none of the ballots will count. Two minor parties, the Libertarian Party and Unity Party, are also holding a Primary Election. Visit the On the Ballot page on DouglasCOVotes.gov to view a sample ballot for each party’s Primary Election.

New “I Voted” sticker! Show your civic pride and celebrate this year’s 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood by wearing Douglas County’s new “I Voted” sticker when you vote and return your ballot by mail, ballot drop box, or at a Voter Service and Polling Center. The “I Voted” sticker is included on the voter instructions provided with your mail ballot.

Locate a convenient ballot drop box. 23 secure and convenient ballot drop boxes located across Douglas County are open today and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline on Tuesday, June 30.

Not registered to vote but want to be? Colorado election law allows voter registration up to and on

Election Day. If you live in Douglas County, plan to vote in the Primary Election, and are not

registered to vote, do so at GoVoteColorado.gov through June 22 to receive your ballot by mail — after that time, you will need to visit a Voter Service and Polling Center.

When is the last possible day to vote? No matter how you deliver it, your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 — an Election Day postmark does not count.

For official voter resources and election information, or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.