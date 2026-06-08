Storm Ready Storytime Comes to Local Libraries

​​​Alachua County Emergency Management, in partnership with the Alachua County Library District, invites families with young children ages 3 to 8 to attend Storm Ready Storytime.

The free educational program is designed to help children learn about storm safety and emergency preparedness as the 2026 hurricane season gets underway.

During each Storm Ready Storytime session, Emergency Management staff will read “Henry and the Hurricane” by Brittany Perkins Castillo and engage children in interactive activities that make emergency preparedness fun and accessible. Participants will decorate their own safety kits, learn about severe weather safety, and discover simple ways their families can prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies.

"Hurricane preparedness starts with the whole family," said Alachua County Emergency Management Director Jen Grice. "Storm Ready Storytime combines literacy, crafts, and emergency preparedness activities to help children learn important safety lessons while giving parents and caregivers practical information they can use to prepare their households for the season ahead."

The program will be offered at all Alachua County library branches during June:

Library Partnership Branch – June 9, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

High Springs Branch – June 10, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Archer Branch – June 10, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Hawthorne Branch – June 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

Waldo Branch – June 13, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Cone Park Branch – June 13, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Tower Road Branch – June 16, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Alachua Branch – June 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

Millhopper Branch – June 22, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Micanopy Branch – June 23, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Headquarters Library – June 26, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Newberry Branch – June 26, 2026, at 3 p.m.



Families are encouraged to attend the session most convenient for them.

Residents can also stay informed during hurricane season by signing up for emergency alerts through Alachua County Ready. Text ALACHUA to 888-777 to receive emergency notifications and preparedness information.

For more information about Storm Ready Storytime, visit the Alachua County Library District events page or contact Alachua County Emergency Management at 352-264-6500.

