St. Albans Barracks (Bakersfield) / Located Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
Update: Harry has been located safe. Thank you
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003633
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1424 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 17 Browns Pond Rd, Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING: Harry Meiggs
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1424 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Harry Meiggs (age 58) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1400 hours the afternoon prior (06/06/26), at the residence of 17 Browns Pond Rd Bakersfield.
The circumstances surrounding Meiggs going missing is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding Meiggs and his whereabouts are encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
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