St. Albans Barracks (Bakersfield) / Located Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

Update: Harry has been located safe. Thank you

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2026 @ 1424 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 17 Browns Pond Rd, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

MISSING: Harry Meiggs

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th, 2026, at approximately 1424 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Harry Meiggs (age 58) was reported missing and was last seen at approximately 1400 hours the afternoon prior (06/06/26), at the residence of 17 Browns Pond Rd Bakersfield.

The circumstances surrounding Meiggs going missing is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding Meiggs and his whereabouts are encouraged to reach out the Vermont State Police – St. Albans at 802-524-5993.