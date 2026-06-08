Traffic Alert - i 89 nb Royalton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i 89 nb Royalton has one lane obstructed in the area of down to 1 lane from 18.4 to 19.4 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.