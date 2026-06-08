Closed Session: Audit & Risk Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the of the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 3:40 p.m.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk; Dr. Fred Giertz, chair; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Dr. Steven Rock; Trustee Flaherty; Mr. Pranav Kothari; Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Collin Van Meter; Mr. Antonio Vasquez; and Mr. Mitch Vogel.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley and Lardner.