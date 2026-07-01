Business Impact Analysis and Disaster Recovery Gap Assessment Services

ID: RFP-60-27-01

The State Universities Retirement System is seeking proposals from qualified Vendors to perform a comprehensive organization-wide Business Impact Analysis (BIA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) Gap Assessment.

SURS currently maintains business continuity and disaster recovery documentation, including previously completed Business Impact Analyses. The System seeks to reassess and validate existing recovery requirements and recovery priorities through a comprehensive, organization-wide evaluation of approximately twenty-four (24) departments and supporting technology services.

Responses due electronically via SURS OpenGov Procurement portal before 4:00 p.m. CT on July 22, 2026.

Click here to be redirected to the SURS OpenGov portal to review this RFP.

The State Universities Retirement System has transitioned to an online electronic solicitation and vendor registration system, hosted by OpenGov Procurement. To stay informed about non-investment opportunities, register and create an account on our e-Procurement Portal: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/surs.