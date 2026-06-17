ID: RFP-65-26-01

SURS seeks External Fiduciary Counsel to provide legal advice and services related to fiduciary duties owed by SURS trustees and staff, including matters involving investments; application of the Illinois Pension Code and administrative procedures; state and federal tax issues pertaining to 401(a) and 457(b) plans; board governance; labor and employment matters; portfolio monitoring; case evaluation and litigation; domestic and foreign opt-in class actions; filing of claims in non-securities class action matters; and other non-specific fiduciary duties. The objective of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to establish one or more contracts for fiduciary counsel and back up fiduciary counsel to provide such legal advice and guidance to the SURS Board of Trustees and SURS staff as requested.

Responses due electronically via SURS OpenGov Procurement portal before 4:00 p.m. CT on July 31, 2026.

Click here to be redirected to the SURS OpenGov portal to review this RFP.

The State Universities Retirement System has transitioned to an online electronic solicitation and vendor registration system, hosted by OpenGov Procurement. To stay informed about non-investment opportunities, register and create an account on our e-Procurement Portal: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/surs.