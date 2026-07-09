ID: RFP-10-27-01

The State Universities Retirement System seeks a Legislative Consultant to support its Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations and the Executive Director in representing the interests of the retirement system in Springfield.

The objective of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to establish one or more contracts for Legislative Consulting Services to assist the Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations in representing SURS’ interests before elected officials and their staffs, stakeholder groups, and coalitions.

Responses due electronically via SURS OpenGov Procurement portal before 4:00 p.m. CT on July 31, 2026.

Click here to be redirected to the SURS OpenGov portal to review this RFP.

The State Universities Retirement System has transitioned to an online electronic solicitation and vendor registration system, hosted by OpenGov Procurement. To stay informed about non-investment opportunities, register and create an account on our e-Procurement Portal: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/surs.