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Closed Session: Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the Claims Panel Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Upon motion by Ms. Suzanne Mayer and a second by Hearing Officer Clifford, a roll call vote was taken for the Claims Panel to go into closed session pursuant to §2(c)(4) of the Illinois Open Meetings Act to deliberate over the evidence and testimony received in open session. A verbatim recording was made of the closed session.

Ms. Carolyn Clifford – aye
Suzanne Mayer – aye
Trustee Figueroa – absent

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Closed Session: Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes

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