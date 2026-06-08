Closed Session: Audit & Risk Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Fridday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk (via zoom); Dr. Fred Giertz, chair; Mr. Scott Hendrie; Dr. Steven Rock; Mr. Richard Figueroa (via zoom); Ms. Jamie-Clare Flaherty (via zoom; Mr. John Lyons; Mr. Antonio Vasquez; and Mr. Mitch Vogel.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Douglas Wesley, Chief Investment Officer (CIO); Ms. Ellen Hung, Deputy CIO; Ms. Jackie Hohn, Chief Internal Auditor; Mr. Alex Deal, Internal Auditor; Ms. Lorraine Gui, Internal Auditor; Mr. Jefferey Saiger, Chief Technology Officer; Ms. Tara Myers, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Nichole Hemming, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Kristen Houch, Head of Legislative Affairs; Ms. Alicia Route, Legislative Analyst; Mr. Albert Lee, Associate General Counsel; Ms. Anna Dempsey, Investment Counsel; Mr. Harold Keagle, Information Security Manager; Ms. Kelly Carson, Ms. Chelsea McCarty and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley.

The SURS Audit & Risk Committee went into closed session at 10:30 a.m.