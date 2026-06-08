Coffee County, GA (June 8, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Breanalee Nichole Lollie, age 24, of Douglas, GA, with Party to the Crime of Murder, Raymond Ressler, age 18, of Douglas, GA, with Aggravated Assault, and a 16-year-old from Douglas, GA, with Murder and Aggravated Assault, in connection with the death of Dustin Ryan Bowen, age 34, of Douglas, GA. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Broxton West Green Highway in Coffee County. Deputies arrived at the home and found Bowen with multiple gunshot wounds. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents began investigating Bowen’s death. The investigation showed that Bowen had been shot multiple times during a dispute involving a canine.

Lollie and Ressler were booked into the Coffee County Jail. The 16-year-old was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross District Attorney’s Office for review.