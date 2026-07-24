Appling County, GA (July 23, 2026) - At the request of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Appling County, GA. Terrick Barice Griggs, age 37, of Savannah, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No troopers or deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, a Hazlehurst Police Department (HPD) officer and a Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office (JDCSO) deputy attempted to stop a car on U.S. Highway 341. The car was reportedly connected to a kidnapping in Hinesville, GA. The driver, later identified as Griggs, refused to stop, and the HPD officer and JDCSO deputy began pursuing Griggs eastbound on Highway 341. A GSP trooper later joined in the pursuit. Griggs later stopped on Highway 341 in Appling County due to tire damage. Griggs got out of the car and ran away. The GSP trooper then arrived on scene and began to pursue Griggs on foot. During the pursuit, Griggs fell to the ground and refused to comply with the trooper’s verbal commands. Griggs reached toward his waistband. The trooper then shot at Griggs, hitting him multiple times. Law enforcement provided life-saving efforts on scene, and Griggs was taken to a regional hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

The victim of the alleged kidnapping was recovered in the car driven by Griggs.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.