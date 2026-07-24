Vidalia, Toombs County, GA (July 24, 2026) – At the request of the Vidalia Police Department (VPD), GBI agents are investigating the deaths of Xzavier Elijah Robinson, age 20, and Za’Mariyah Nicole Robinson, age 17, both of Vidalia, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 6:14 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2026, a caller contacted Toombs County 911 to report shots fired at a home in the 1000 block of Easter Drive in Vidalia, GA. When VPD officers arrived at the scene, Xzavier and Za’Mariyah were found inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Xzavier and Za’Mariyah were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The bodies of Xzavier Elijah Robinson and Za’Mariyah Nicole Robinson will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.