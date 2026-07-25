Quitman, Brooks County, GA (July 25, 2026) - At the request of the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Quitman, Brooks County, GA. Mark Alderman, age 58, of Quitman, was shot and killed in the incident. No deputies or troopers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:56 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2026, the BCSO received a 911 call from a home located in the 300 block of Redwood Lane in Quitman, GA. The caller reported there was an armed and intoxicated man located at the home threatening to kill his wife and others in the area.

As BCSO deputies arrived at the residence, GSP troopers and Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) officers also responded to provide assistance. Deputies and troopers approached Alderman, who was outside the home when they arrived. Alderman refused to comply with the law enforcement officers’ verbal commands and raised a long gun toward the deputies and troopers. Alderman then shot toward the law enforcement officers. Several troopers then shot toward Alderman, hitting him multiple times. Law enforcement officers provided life-saving efforts on scene.

Alderman was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Alderman’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.