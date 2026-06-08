Flat Creek Bridge deck poured, work will extend past June 10

JACKSON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp are continuing with work on the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, near Smith’s, on US 26/89/189/191.

Crews poured the last of the bridge deck this past week, and the concrete will need seven days cure. The concrete curing will be complete on June 10th. However, more work will be needed to complete the project. On Thursday, June 11th, crews will be cutting grooves into the deck for traction, followed by work on the new installation of pedestrian railings.

Some additional work has been added to the project to make the transition from the roadway to the newly constructed bridge deck smoother, contract crews will be paving asphalt on the south end of the bridge. This will extend the completion date to Tuesday, June 16.

“This will be some extra, unanticipated work. The bridge itself has a slight camber for a bump. We are working on a better transition from the concrete bridge deck to the adjacent asphalt to keep that from being a bad bump as much as possible,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

To expedite the completion of the project with additional work, crews will be milling the bridge transitions Sunday, June 14th, with plans to pave the transition Monday, June 15th.

“We are looking at tentatively opening the bridge to traffic Tuesday the 16th. I know this pushes back the original completion date, but we want to make sure we have a quality end product for the public,” Hammond said.

The bridge will remain under two-lane traffic while the rest of the work is underway for the safety of roadside workers and the traveling public. Drivers should continue to avoid the area if possible, expect delays during commuting hours and plan accordingly. The scope of work for the project includes partial removal of the bridge deck and replacing sections of the deck and railing, as well as other various repairs and painting. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.