WYDOT continues work on Belt Loop from Blair Ave to Dewar Drive

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with DeBernardi Construction will begin work on the last two phases of the concrete slab repair project on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop, in Rock Springs from Dewar Drive to Blair Avenue, beginning Wednesday, July 15th. The work will be split into two sections to allow continuous access to West Center Street.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15th work will take place from the intersection of Dewar Drive up to West Center Street. Drivers should note that West Center Street will only be accessible on the east side from Blair Avenue. The work should last 12 days, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, July 27th, crews will move the work from West Center Street to Blair Avenue. At that time West Center Street will only be accessible on the west side from Dewar Drive.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control and closure signs and be aware of roadside workers while the work is underway for roughly a month.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4.50 miles of the South Belt Loop (WYO 376). The completion date for the overall work is set for October 31, 2026.