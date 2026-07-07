Concrete repairs on Flaming Gorge Way start Monday, July 13

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. Beginning on Monday, July 13, The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction will be working on concrete repairs to Flaming Gorge Way near Centennial Park. Crews estimate the work will take roughly a week, with completion on July 17th, weather permitting.

Drivers will be detoured around the work zone on North 1st West Street and North 3rd West Street while construction is underway. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control and detour signs and be aware of roadside workers. Pedestrians will have access through the construction zone but should be aware of their surroundings and uneven terrain.

“There are some asphalt patches that are in rough shape, and we are going to start replacing those with concrete. Residents will be able to access the area, but the road will be closed to through traffic,” WYDOT resident engineer Brad McCullough said.

The work is part of a district-wide concrete slab replacement project that was awarded in November of 2025. The work includes replacing and repairing concrete slabs in various locations in Sweetwater County.