Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet July 9, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The meeting will be held online via Zoom and in-person at 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.
To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.
For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4015.
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