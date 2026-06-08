Nighttime road marking work scheduled to start Monday evening

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews with S & L Industrial will be installing thermoplastic markings on sections of US 26/89/189/191, Broadway Avenue, Wyoming State Highway 22 and Hoback Junction beginning the evening of Monday, June 8.

The work will be done during nighttime hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be a stationary operation, so travelers will see minimal delays and should be of roadside workers and wet markings. Drivers may also encounter lane closures and potential detours. Crews will be working at various intersections on Broadway Avenue from High School Road up to the downtown area.

The project includes installing markings such as stop bars, pedestrian crosswalk markings, arrows and other intersection markings. WYDOT and contract crews will be striping lane lines and center lines on state highways in Teton County later this summer.

The work is scheduled to last two weeks, but unpredictable weather and other variables could necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.