Usalco Accelerates Digital Growth, Expanding Its Team and Decision Blue® Capabilities

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usalco announces the launch of its Digital Solutions Division, expanding the company’s commitment to digital innovation and establishing Decision Blueas the intelligent operating system for water treatment outcomes. The company also announced that Chris Miller, PhD, PE, will serve as Interim Chief Digital Officer and Vice President of Digital Innovation as Usalco accelerates its digital capabilities, hiring, and market adoption.Water operators are facing growing pressure to improve treatment performance amid changing water conditions, tighter regulations and increasing operational complexity. Advances in AI and real-time treatment intelligence are now making it possible to optimize treatment operations, reduce risk and improve outcomes in ways that were not previously achievable. Usalco’s operating system for treatment outcomes, Decision Blue, is designed to deliver broader decision intelligence across treatment workflows—combining applied chemistry, operational subject matter expertise and digital services that help operators make better-informed decisions.Most recently, Usalco's acquisition of Shannon Chemical added a proven portfolio of corrosion-control chemistry — capabilities that pair directly with Corrosion Sentry™ to unite trusted chemistry with real-time digital monitoring. These solutions complement the company’s core offering, Virtual Jar, which helps treatment operators evaluate dose options and treatment trade-offs before changes are made. Together, these capabilities support human-in-the-loop decision making — providing clear, defensible recommendations that enhance operator judgment rather than replace it.“Decision Blue reflects where water treatment is headed — toward more intelligent, connected, and operator-centered decision support,” said Miller. “By bringing our digital capabilities together within the Digital Solutions Division, we are creating a stronger platform for innovation while staying grounded in the practical realities of plant operations. Our focus is to help customers make better treatment decisions with greater confidence, consistency, and speed.”The new division brings together Usalco Services, on-site technical expertise and digital delivery, into a more unified customer support model. For this next phase of growth, Usalco is expanding the Digital Solutions team with new roles across product, engineering, data and commercial enablement. The buildout reflects the company’s long-term commitment to growing its digital and AI capabilities and signals the continued evolution of the function as Usalco prepares for additional leadership additions, including a future Chief Digital Officer. To view all open positions, visit the company’s website at https://www.usalco.com/careers “We are committed to innovation and offering the best available solutions to help our customers address their most complex water treatment challenges, said Ken Gayer, CEO of Usalco. “This investment in our Digital Solutions Division allows us to expand upon our expertise to meet the growing demands of our customers and the treatment outcomes they must deliver.”The launch of the Digital Solutions Division marks a significant milestone in Usalco’s mission and reinforces the company’s belief that the future of treatment performance will combine chemistry, operational expertise, data, and AI into a continuous decision-making system. By investing in Decision Blueand the team required to scale it, Usalco is positioning itself to lead the next generation of treatment decision intelligence.About UsalcoUsalco is a leading provider of high-quality water treatment chemicals and process solutions serving municipal and industrial customers across North America. Operating from 39 strategically located facilities, the company serves over one in three Americans’ drinking water needs. Usalco’s diversified portfolio spans aluminum-based coagulants, specialty formulations, and corrosion-control chemistry — supported by a national manufacturing and logistics footprint built for supply reliability. The company combines decades of chemistry expertise with a growing portfolio of digital and technical service offerings to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient water treatment solutions.

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