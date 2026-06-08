Never drive into dust storms: Pull Aside, Stay Alive

PHOENIX – Dust storms, heavy rains and extreme heat are features of Arizona’s monsoon season. Ahead of the official start of the monsoon season, the Arizona Department of Transportation is offering tips to motorists to prepare themselves for extreme weather.

During Monsoon Awareness Week (June 7-13), ADOT is joining the National Weather Service, Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies to highlight how Arizonans can stay safe during extreme monsoon weather.

If you encounter a dust storm, don’t drive into it. This is the safest decision because dust can quickly reduce visibility, creating hazardous conditions for motorists. Exit the highway as soon as you can if you see a dust storm approaching. If there is no exit and you cannot get off the highway before a dust storm hits, follow the Pull Aside, Stay Alive safety tips:

Check your surroundings and start slowing down.

Safely pull off the paved portion of the roadway. Do not stop in travel lanes or on the shoulder.

Set the emergency brake, turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, and take your foot off the brake. You don’t want the lights from your vehicle to act as a guide to vehicles behind you, possibly leading them to crash into your parked car.

Keep your seatbelt on and wait out the dust storm.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, even flash floods, can occur in Arizona. If you’re driving in the rain, expect the unexpected — don’t tailgate and leave extra braking room. Never drive through a flooded wash and do not drive around “road closed” signs.

Crashes or inclement weather can cause unexpected delays, and drivers should be prepared. So before heading out, pack an emergency kit with essential items such as extra water, snacks, sun protection, prescription medication and a fully charged cell phone.

Current highway conditions are available by checking ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.