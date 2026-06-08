Privacy Notice for North West Development Office - Community Empowerment Division

Date published: 8 June 2026

This privacy notice from the Department for Communities (DfC) tells our customers and service users how we process your personal data in accordance with our legal obligations under the Data Protection Act (DPA) and the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR).

The information is processed to fulfil contractual obligations in regard to the delivery of the Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund Programme and other funding streams and to facilitate the processing of Grant Funding applications and associated claims for payment, including salaries. We may not be able to provide a product or deliver the services of the above programme unless we have enough information to process that request.

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