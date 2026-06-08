Mayor Scott and Safe Streets Baltimore Kick Off 6th Annual Safe Summer: Breaking Chains. Chasing Change

on June 6, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Saturday, June 6, 2026) - Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Director Stefanie Mavronis, Catholic Charities, and LifeBridge Health Center for Hope announced the launch of Safe Streets Baltimore's 6th annual Safe Summer program at a kickoff event in Druid Hill Park.

Since 2020, Safe Streets sites have held Safe Summer events to mobilize resources and support neighborhoods across Baltimore. These events are specifically tailored to address the root causes of violence, empower communities, and promote peace throughout the summer. They are coupled with the programming available for young people throughout the summer hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks (BCRP) and the Mayor's Office, to create a summer full of safe, engaging opportunities for residents to enjoy. All Safe Summer events are free and open to the public.

"I am proud to announce the 6th annual Safe Streets Safe Summer events series. We are excited to work with our Safe Streets partners, Catholic Charities, and LifeBridge Health Center for Hope to build on Baltimore's progress reducing homicide and nonfatal shootings to historic lows," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "This year's slogan, 'Breaking Chains, Chasing Change,' highlights the transformative work that Safe Streets does to make our communities safer, not just during the summer but year round."

"Gun violence historically increases during the summer, which is why - for the past 6 years - our Safe Streets sites have come together to promote peace and empower our communities with this kickoff," said MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "This is about neighbors coming together to build community and stand together against gun violence. MONSE is proud to work alongside the women and men of Safe Streets, Catholic Charities and Center for Hope to support Safe Summer and the work our teams do every day to co-produce public safety across Baltimore."

"Center for Hope is proud to partner with Safe Streets Baltimore, MONSE, and Catholic Charities in advancing a shared vision of safer, healthier communities across Baltimore," said Adam Rosenberg, Executive Director of Center for Hope and Vice President of Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health. "Through violence intervention, trauma-informed support, and strong community partnerships, we are helping create opportunities for healing, hope, and lasting change. Together, we remain committed to supporting neighborhoods where residents can thrive this summer and throughout the year."

"At Catholic Charities, we know strong communities are built through connection and opportunity.. We're grateful to Mayor Scott, his team, and Safe Streets for helping make this summer one where Baltimore residents can come together to enjoy fun, fellowship, and peace," said Dave Kinkopf, Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

In 2025, Safe Streets sites held approximately 60 individual events as part of Safe Summer ranging from community block parties to school supply giveaways.

Members of the public can find a list of this year's events on MONSE's website and are encouraged to visit www.bmorethissummer.org for additional opportunities. This information will be updated as more events are added to the schedule.