Ochi Izumi-beya Begins Accepting School Groups for Cultural Experience Programs in Osaka

Programs for groups of 40 to 80 students include sumo, samurai activities, and traditional dining.

OSAKA-SHI, OSAKA, JAPAN, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ochi Izumi-beya announced that it has begun accepting school groups of 40 to 80 students for cultural experience programs in Osaka, Japan.

The program is designed for school trips, educational tours, study tours, and cultural exchange programs visiting Japan. It provides students with an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through a combination of performances, hands-on activities, and traditional dining.

The program includes:

• A sumo performance by former professional wrestlers

• Hands-on sumo and samurai experiences

• A traditional chanko-nabe meal

• Interactive activities introducing elements of Japanese culture

The venue can accommodate groups of 40 to 80 guests, making it suitable for school excursions and student group visits. The program is intended to support educational travel by offering a structured cultural experience in Osaka.

Advance reservations are recommended. Subject to availability, bookings may be accommodated with as little as one week’s notice.

For inquiries and reservations, please contact Ochi Izumi-beya by email.

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