Japanese Restaurant YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF to Open in Kamakura, Welcoming Group Tours and MICE Professionals

「KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF」 Kamakura Yukinoshita Beer Brewing Team Kamakura Yukinoshita Beer Flight Premium Japanese Wagyu Sirloin Roast Beef Rice Bowl Set (Hitsumabushi Style) Interior of KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF

Located near Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF now accepts familiarization visit requests and tour planning inquiries

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Liquor Importers Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya City, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hisashi Imazato), a member of the ZATO Group specializing in the import and wholesale of premium beers and wines from around the world as well as restaurant management, is pleased to announce the opening of KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF, a new restaurant with its own on-site brewery, on Thursday, August 6, 2026, in the Yukinoshita district of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture.

This announcement serves as an advance introduction for travel agencies, land operators, and MICE professionals ahead of the restaurant's opening. Located near Tsurugaoka Hachimangu and within walking distance of Komachi-dori Street, the restaurant occupies a prime location along one of Kamakura's most popular sightseeing routes. Guests can enjoy premium wagyu beef roast beef alongside freshly brewed craft beer, including the house-brewed Kamakura Yukinoshita Beer. Just about one hour from Tokyo, the restaurant is ideally positioned for day trips and complements visits to iconic attractions such as Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, Kamakura Daibutsu (the Great Buddha of Kamakura at Kotoku-in Temple), and the Hokokuji Bamboo Forest. By combining exceptional Japanese food with Kamakura's rich cultural heritage, the restaurant aims to offer a distinctive travel experience that can be easily incorporated into sightseeing itineraries and tour programs, creating a new attraction for Kamakura travel and Tokyo tourism.

Kamakura Yukinoshita Beer is a premium craft beer brewed at the foot of Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, inspired by the history, culture, and stories of the Yukinoshita district. The brewery's core lineup includes a Hazy IPA with a smooth, silky mouthfeel, Mild Ale, Blonde Ale, and Belgian Dubbel, each offering its own distinctive character. Seasonal limited-edition brews inspired by Kamakura's changing scenery will also be introduced throughout the year, providing visitors with flavors unique to each season.

More than simply serving food and beer, the brewery seeks to share the stories and cultural heritage of its surroundings through memorable dining experiences. In addition to operating as a lunch and dinner destination for visitors exploring Kamakura, the restaurant offers opportunities to experience the brewing process and discover the history of the local area. These features make it well suited for a wide range of travel products, including inbound tours, educational excursions, corporate training programs, group travel, and VIP itineraries.



Background and Vision

While the global craft beer market continues to expand, many products reach consumers without fully conveying the stories behind their brands, resulting in the loss of the cultural and regional context in which they were created. As part of the ZATO Group, World Liquor Importers Inc. has long introduced premium European beers and wines to the Japanese market under the philosophy of creating authentic encounters and faithfully sharing the cultures from which they originate.

Kamakura Yukinoshita Beer represents the next step in that philosophy by creating beer rooted in Japan's own cultural landscape. The brewery was established in Yukinoshita, at the foot of Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, an area regarded as the birthplace of Kamakura. Although located just moments from the city's bustling sightseeing district, Yukinoshita retains a uniquely tranquil atmosphere, providing an ideal setting for a brewery that reflects the history, character, and enduring spirit of the region.



Restaurant Design and Experience

KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF is a two-story restaurant with an integrated brewery designed to offer visitors an immersive dining experience. In addition to the brewing facilities, the restaurant houses dedicated spaces for malt storage and milling, as well as temperature-controlled fermentation and conditioning chambers, allowing guests to enjoy freshly brewed beer in the very place where it is crafted.

The interior incorporates natural greenery, brick, and glass to create a warm and understated atmosphere that harmonizes with the character of Yukinoshita. Despite its convenient location near Kamakura's major sightseeing attractions, the restaurant has been designed as a peaceful retreat where visitors can experience the area's cultural heritage through both Japanese food and locally brewed craft beer.



Food and Beverage Highlights

Craft Beer

Product Name: Shioka – SHIOKA HAZY IPA –

Beer Style: Hazy IPA

– A smooth, full-bodied IPA with a naturally hazy appearance created by oats and wheat proteins, offering gentle sweetness and vibrant tropical aromas.

Product Name: INTERVAL ALE

Beer Style: Mild Ale

– A low-alcohol ale inspired by the traditional British pub style.

Product Name: FAIRWIND BLONDE ALE

Beer Style: Blonde Ale

– A light, approachable ale with a clean finish suitable for a wide range of palates.

Product Name: SORYU

Beer Style: Belgian Dubbel

– A rich, full-bodied ale with notes of dark fruit, caramel, and clove.



Cuisine

・Signature roast beef made with premium Japanese Black (wagyu beef), including a hitsumabushi-style rice set.

・Authentic German sausages, including Nürnberger sausages, chorizo, assorted grilled sausages, and combination platters.

・Appetizers such as house-made Japanese-style pickles and a charcuterie assortment featuring Kamakura Ham.

・Cobb salad topped with premium wagyu beef roast beef.

・Beer-battered fish and chips and seasoned curly fries.

・Seasonal kakigori shaved-ice desserts.



Services for Travel Agencies, Land Operators, and MICE Professionals

To support the development of new travel products and itineraries, KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF offers the following services for travel agencies, land operators, and MICE professionals:

・Complimentary Familiarization Visits: Travel companies interested in evaluating the venue are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal for up to two representatives per company. Visits can be arranged upon request.

・Group Accommodations: The restaurant can accommodate groups of up to 50 guests.

・Convenient Location for Tour Planning: Situated along one of Kamakura's principal sightseeing routes, with easy access to Tsurugaoka Hachimangu and the Hokokuji Bamboo Forest, the restaurant can be readily incorporated into a variety of Kamakura travel and Japan travel itineraries.

・Inquiries and Reservations: Please contact the media relations office listed below to discuss inspections, group reservations, or travel product development.



Restaurant Information

Restaurant Name: KAMAKURA YUKINOSHITA ROAST BEEF

Address: 3-4-7 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0005, Japan

Business Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Closed: Mondays (or Tuesday when Monday falls on a national holiday)

Reservations & Inquiries:

https://www.zato.co.jp/restaurant/kamakura_yukinoshita/honten/



Media Contact

Members of the media interested in arranging an online or on-site interview are invited to contact the following representative. Interview coordination, including interpreter arrangements when required, can be provided upon request.

World Liquor Importers Inc. (ZATO Group)

Public Relations: Okada

E-mail:kamakura-yk@world-liquor-importers.co.jp , pr-zg@zato.co.jp

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