Eleven Japanese Companies will be debuting to the US market at NY NOW Summer 2026 with STANDAGE

Eleven Brands from STANDAGE Evangelion Series 30th Anniversary Collaboration × Gravity. Mobius Sakura Festival" Kimono Bottle Wrap PETTA Keniamarilia brand bag

Traditional Crafts, stationaries, household goods will be introduced to U.S. buyers. Most of them are not yet available in the U.S. market.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STANDAGE Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Akinori Adachi) will exhibit at NY NOW Summer 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York from August 2 to 4, 2026, presenting products from eleven Japanese companies to U.S. and international buyers. At its booth, STANDAGE will support product introductions and business discussions aimed at building cross-border partnerships.

NY NOW is a multi-day wholesale market where established and emerging brands meet buyers across the gift, lifestyle, home, jewelry, and accessories sectors. The Summer 2026 market will take place on one contiguous show floor at the Javits Center.

Many Japanese companies offer distinctive products and craftsmanship but face challenges when entering overseas markets independently, including limited sales networks and the complexity of trade, export, and local business development. STANDAGE supports Japanese companies by combining trade operations with hands-on market development.

Event Overview

Event

NY NOW Summer 2026

Dates

August 2 (Sun) - 4 (Tue), 2026

Hours

August 2-3: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; August 4: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Venue

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Exhibit Hall

Hall 3B

Booth

Booth #3805

Organizer

NY NOW

Exhibitor

STANDAGE Inc. (presenting ten Japanese companies)

Official Website

https://nynow.com/market/

The Eleven Participating Japanese Companies

The participating companies are listed below.

1. Obun Printing Co., Inc.

Product to be featured: Notebook-style whiteboard - nu board

Obun Printing's distinctive strength lies in its advanced value-added printing technology, which made it possible to develop the erasable paper technology behind the innovative, Made in Japan nu board.

2. FUJI JYUNYAKU Co., Ltd.

Product to be featured: 5’Off Gel Remover

A gel nail product series developed from the expertise of a chemical manufacturer with over 60 years of experience. The company is showcasing its acetone-free gel remover at this exhibition, a patent-registered formula — reducing damage to nails and skin.

3. Bonz Communication

Products to be featured:

Evangelion Series 30th Anniversary Collaboration × Gravity. Mobius

Founded in 2015, BONZ Communication Co., Ltd. planned the Evangelion 30th Anniversary × Gravity. Mobius collaboration project and developed the products in partnership with DAREWORKS. BONZ also serves as DAREWORKS’ authorized distributor in Japan, providing sales, after-sales service, market development, and branding support.

4. Green Tea Tsuchiyama Agricultural Cooperative

(Presented by Bonz Communication)

Products to be featured: Premium Single-Origin Japanese Matcha — Gunroku, Honai, Geppaku, and more

Based in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture, Green Tea Tsuchiyama Agricultural Cooperative produces premium single-origin Japanese matcha for both B2B and B2C markets. At NY NOW, the cooperative will showcase a diverse selection of ceremonial, premium, and culinary-grade matcha, ranging from retail tins to bulk formats, along with OEM and private-label solutions for global partners.

5. STEP BONE CUT Co., Ltd.

Products to be featured: SBCP Mineral mist +n

Centered around its patented ‘Skeletal Correction 3D Cut’ technique, the company operates hair salons, runs academies both in Japan and overseas, and plans and markets the hair and skincare brand ‘SBCP (STEP BONE CUT PRODUCTS)’.

6. Ax Inc.

Products to be featured: Children’s Clothing-Ceremony dress set-

A comprehensive creative agency operating across three main business domains: Sales Promotion (SP), Advertisement planning/production, and Web Design/system development.

7. Fujiki crafts Industry Co., Ltd.

Products to be featured: Sakura Festival" Kimono Bottle Wrap

"Fujiki crafts Industry Co., Ltd is a company based in Yame City, Fukuoka Prefecture, engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale of traditional crafts such as seasonal festival dolls and Bon lanterns.

8. LABOT Co., Ltd.

Products to be featured: BAG-STORAGE CHAIR “Robe”

LABOT Co., Ltd. is a Japanese furniture manufacturer specializing in innovative commercial seating solutions. The company is best known for its “BAG-STORAGE CHAIR” series, designed to improve customer comfort and space efficiency in cafés, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality environments.

9. Wakabayashi Butsugu Co., Ltd

Products to be featured: “THE URUSHI”- Cutlery Set-

A long-established manufacturer of Buddhist altars and fittings in Kyoto, founded in 1830. They cultivate and refine craftsmanship, ensuring its legacy for the next generation.

10. Watomi Co., Ltd.

Products to be featured: PETTA

Watomi Co., Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer and retailer of traditional footwear, including geta, zori, setta, sandals, and specialty wooden products. All items emphasize Japanese craftsmanship and are primarily Made in Japan.

11. Act Co., Ltd.

Products to be featured: Tenugui

Established in 1919 with over a century of history. A premier textile manufacturer and wholesaler supplying high-end linens for 5-star hotels, industrial towels, and planning/manufacturing proprietary traditional Japanese "Tenugui" and cloth-based daily goods. At this exhibition, Act Co., Ltd. is also showcasing the Keniamarilia brand, featuring one-of-a-kind bags crafted from carefully selected vintage Japanese kimono fabrics.

About STANDAGE Inc.

Founded in March 2017, STANDAGE Inc. operates under the vision of "creating a world where all countries have equal access to everything." The company develops and provides blockchain-based trade settlement and logistics DX systems while supporting the export of Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises. With a team drawn largely from Japan's major trading houses, STANDAGE supports the overseas expansion of a wide range of products, including food, sake, supplements, medical devices, and materials. Through its U.S. subsidiary STANDAGE US Inc. (Beaverton, Oregon), the company supports market development in North America.

https://standage-inquiry-lp.netlify.app/

Media Contact

STANDAGE Inc. - Public Relations

Email: pr@standage.co.jp / Tel: +81-3-6435-3371

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