Japanese Culture Shines at Tale of Artisans Exhibition Vol.19 'You'

Display of Kasama Ware and Koshu Inden Koshu Inden shelf The exhibition is curated by Nozomi Kinoshita of Brain Café Co., Ltd. Shiba Park Hotel's relaxing library atmosphere The facade of Shiba Park Hotel, Tokyo

Experience the beauty of color through two traditional Japanese crafts illuminated by the summer sun

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba Park Hotel (Minato-ku, Tokyo; operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; President & CEO Noriyoshi Tanaka) is a library hotel that connects people, towns, and history, offering sustainable experiences that celebrate history and culture while inspiring a richer future. As part of this commitment, the hotel presents the Tale of Artisans Exhibition, a seasonal series centered on Japanese culture that showcases the traditions and stories carefully preserved by skilled craftspeople.

The exhibition runs from June 1 (Monday) through September 6 (Sunday), 2026, and is open free of charge in the Library Lounge on the first floor and the Second Floor Foyer.

The nineteenth exhibition is themed "You" (Sunlight). Focusing on two traditional Japanese crafts, it features and offers for purchase a selection of beautifully crafted items for everyday use, including ceramic mugs made from Kasama Ware and wallets crafted from Koshu Inden.

The first featured craft is Kasama Ware, a style of Japanese pottery that developed primarily in Kasama City, Ibaraki Prefecture. Its origins are said to date back to the mid-Edo period, when pottery production began in what is now Kasama under the guidance of Choemon, a potter from the Shigaraki ware tradition. Today, Kasama attracts ceramic artists from across Japan and around the world, earning widespread recognition for works that respect tradition while embracing creativity and individual expression.

This exhibition features works by Kuno Toen Keiko, the 14th generation of Kuno Toen, the original Kasama Ware kiln and the oldest operating kiln in the Kanto region.

The second featured craft is Koshu Inden, a traditional craft from Yamanashi Prefecture. Using a distinctive technique in which lacquer is applied to deerskin to create intricate patterns, Koshu Inden is celebrated for its supple texture and rich, vibrant colors. The exhibition showcases works by Inden no Yamamoto, the only workshop in Japan that is home to a holder of the official title of "Traditional Craftsperson for Koshu Inden."

The exhibition is curated by Nozomi Kinoshita of Brain Café Co., Ltd., who commented:

"Japan is entering the season of brilliant sunshine. Just as the warmth of the sun brightens and comforts our hearts, I hope the gentle colors of Kasama Ware and the beautiful hues of Koshu Inden—from traditional Japanese colors to vivid contemporary tones—will also bring warmth and light to all who visit. I hope everyone enjoys this special moment."

By discovering the history and craftsmanship behind traditional arts passed down across Japan, visitors can deepen their appreciation of Japanese culture through meaningful cultural experiences. All exhibition pieces are available for purchase, allowing guests to take home a lasting reminder of Japan's rich tradition of craftsmanship.

Discover beautifully crafted pieces that bring warmth and color to everyday life, much like the summer sun, at Shiba Park Hotel, a heritage hotel where culture and hospitality come together.

Exhibition Information

Exhibition Title: Tale of Artisans Exhibition Vol.19: You

Dates: June 1 (Mon.) – September 6 (Sun.), 2026

Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Library Lounge (1F) & Second Floor Foyer, Shiba Park Hotel

Admission: Free

Organizer: Shiba Park Hotel

Curation: Nippon no Waza Dot Com

Website: https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/en/experience/tale-of-artisans/

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition spanning decades. The library hotel houses approximately 2,000 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated from 2020 to 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also held.

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

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