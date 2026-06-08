Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: June 9, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location: UMaine Cooperative Extension Somerset County Office, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Event Type: Workshop/Training

This series is run every year in collaboration with MNAP and various other partners. It is designed to train home gardeners and industry professionals on invasive plant identification and management strategies in forest, farm, and garden systems.

Register

Contact Name: Nick Rowley

Contact Email: nicholas.rowley@maine.edu

Co-Sponsor: Maine Natural Areas Program, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Somerset Soil and Water Conservation District

