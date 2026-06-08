2026 Invasive Plant Educational Workshop
Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: June 9, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: UMaine Cooperative Extension Somerset County Office, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan, Maine 04976
Event Type: Workshop/Training
This series is run every year in collaboration with MNAP and various other partners. It is designed to train home gardeners and industry professionals on invasive plant identification and management strategies in forest, farm, and garden systems.
Contact Name: Nick Rowley
Contact Email: nicholas.rowley@maine.edu
Co-Sponsor: Maine Natural Areas Program, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Somerset Soil and Water Conservation District
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