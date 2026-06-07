Senate Bill 1374 Printer's Number 1786
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (P.L.991, No.385), known as the "Urban Redevelopment Law," for
the determination of "blighted areas," and the criteria set
forth in [the act of November 29, 1967 (P.L.636, No.292), known
as the "Neighborhood Assistance Act,"] Article XIX-A of the act
of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the "Tax Reform Code of
1971," for the determination of "impoverished areas," and the
following criteria: unsafe, unsanitary and overcrowded
buildings; vacant, overgrown and unsightly lots of ground; a
disproportionate number of tax delinquent properties, excessive
land coverage, defective design or arrangement of buildings,
street or lot layouts; economically and socially undesirable
land uses. Property adjacent to areas meeting the criteria of
this section, but which would not otherwise qualify, may be
included within the deteriorated area designated if the local
taxing authority determines that new construction on such
property would encourage, enhance or accelerate improvement of
the deteriorated properties within economically depressed
communities. The ordinance or resolution shall specify a
description of each such area as determined by the municipal
governing body, as well as the cost of improvements per unit to
be exempted, and the schedule of taxes exempted as hereinafter
provided.
* * *
Section 4. Section 5(b)(1) of the act is amended and the
subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 5. Exemption schedule.
* * *
(b) Whether or not the assessment eligible for exemption is
based upon actual cost or a maximum cost, the actual amount of
taxes exempted shall be in accordance with the schedule of taxes
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