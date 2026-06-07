Senate Bill 1374 Printer's Number 1786

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (P.L.991, No.385), known as the "Urban Redevelopment Law," for

the determination of "blighted areas," and the criteria set

forth in [the act of November 29, 1967 (P.L.636, No.292), known

as the "Neighborhood Assistance Act,"] Article XIX-A of the act

of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the "Tax Reform Code of

1971," for the determination of "impoverished areas," and the

following criteria: unsafe, unsanitary and overcrowded

buildings; vacant, overgrown and unsightly lots of ground; a

disproportionate number of tax delinquent properties, excessive

land coverage, defective design or arrangement of buildings,

street or lot layouts; economically and socially undesirable

land uses. Property adjacent to areas meeting the criteria of

this section, but which would not otherwise qualify, may be

included within the deteriorated area designated if the local

taxing authority determines that new construction on such

property would encourage, enhance or accelerate improvement of

the deteriorated properties within economically depressed

communities. The ordinance or resolution shall specify a

description of each such area as determined by the municipal

governing body, as well as the cost of improvements per unit to

be exempted, and the schedule of taxes exempted as hereinafter

provided.

* * *

Section 4. Section 5(b)(1) of the act is amended and the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 5. Exemption schedule.

* * *

(b) Whether or not the assessment eligible for exemption is

based upon actual cost or a maximum cost, the actual amount of

taxes exempted shall be in accordance with the schedule of taxes

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