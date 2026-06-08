8 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Tasmania joins the nation in mourning the passing of Professor Richard Scolyer, an extraordinary Tasmanian whose courage, compassion and brilliance changed countless lives.

Born and educated in Tasmania, Richard became one of the world's leading melanoma researchers and pathologists, helping transform the treatment of melanoma and giving hope to patients and families around the globe.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff paid tribute to Richard, who was recognised as joint Australian of the Year in 2024 for his groundbreaking contributions to medical science.

"Richard faced his own battle with brain cancer with remarkable strength and openness, inspiring Australians through his determination to advance research and improve outcomes for others, even in the face of immense personal adversity," the Premier said.

"He was a proud Tasmanian who never forgot where he came from, and his achievements brought immense pride to our State.

"On behalf of all Tasmanians, I extend my deepest condolences to Richard's wife Katie, their children, family, friends and colleagues.

"Richard's legacy will live on through the lives he saved, the scientific breakthroughs he pioneered, and the hope he gave to so many.

"Vale Professor Richard Scolyer."