Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Port Allen Man
West Baton Rouge Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Port Allen Police Department for 79-year-old Johnny Johnson. He was discovered missing from the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue in Port Allen tonight, at approximately 9:04 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 10:32 p.m.
Johnson is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 214 pounds. Family reports that Johnson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Johnson is believed to be driving a charcoal 2015 Chrysler 300 bearing Louisiana license plate DV 12803.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Allen Police Department immediately at (225) 343-5525 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Port Allen Police Department.
Contact Information:
Sgt. Jacob Pucheu
Louisiana State Police
Public Affairs Section
Office: (225) 925-6202
[email protected]
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