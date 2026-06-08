Unrestrained UTV Driver Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Franklinton – On June 7, 2026, at 1:20 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a multi vehicle crash involving an off road vehicle on LA Highway 25 near E. Daniels Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48 year old Timothy Blackwell of Folsom.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Can Am multi seat UTV, driven by Blackwell, was traveling north on the northbound shoulder of LA Highway 25 approaching E. Daniels Road intersection. At the same time, a 2004 Saturn ION was traveling north on LA Highway 25. For reasons still under investigation, the UTV entered the northbound travel lane of LA Highway 25, and was struck by the Saturn.

Blackwell, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the UTV and died on scene. A passenger in the UTV and the driver of the Saturn, were both properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law requires that every occupant of a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, remain properly restrained at all times. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death. Troopers wish to remind the public that the use of ATVs and UTVs on roadways is illegal unless directly related to farming or other duties outlined by Louisiana Revised Statute 32:299. Operation is limited to daylight hours. Additionally, properly utilizing safety equipment, such as DOT-approved helmets while on motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs and seatbelts when riding in UTVs can decrease the risk of serious injury or death. Additional information on ATVs and UTVs on roadways can be found here: https://www.legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=88237.



Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 893-6250

[email protected]