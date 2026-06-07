Skeesick takes command of 124th Fighter Wing

GOWEN FIELD, Boise, Idaho — Col. Anthony Skeesick took command of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony June 6, 2026, at Gowen Field.

Skeesick assumed authority from the outgoing commander, Col. Ryan Richardson, amidst family, friends, community members, and Airmen from the wing.

“I’m especially grateful and humbled to take command of this wing,” said Skeesick. “My commitment to you is to continue to build, and fiercely defend, a culture rooted in absolute respect and genuine care for our Airmen.”

Skeesick began his military career in April 2001 when he was commissioned through the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Air Force ROTC program. Prior to joining the Idaho National Guard, he served on active duty for 12 years as a weapon systems officer in the F-15E Strike Eagle, as an air liaison officer, and an F-15E instructor weapon systems officer.

He joined the IDANG in 2013 and has served in multiple command positions, with his most recent assignment as the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander.

Richardson served as the wing commander since January 2025. Under his command, Airmen deployed twice—once as a rotational deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and a second mobilization to the same region in support of Operation Epic Fury.

“It’s been the professional honor of my life to lead this organization,” said Richardson. “It’s been an amazing ride. I’m so proud of this team. We’ve asked a ton of you, and you’ve answered the call every time. You embody the motto of ‘first class, or not at all.’”

Richardson continued to discuss the many challenges the wing faced during his tenure, including mobilizations, a government shutdown, manning restructures, hiring freezes, and installation modernization.

“In the next few years, this wing is going to face significant change,” he said, “but one thing that I know won’t change, is that this is the team that is up for the challenge. But here’s the good news – you are getting a great American, human being, and leader in Col. Skeesick.”

Both Richardson and Skeesick highlighted the accomplishments of the wing and the Airmen’s ability to meet the demands of a continuous high-operations tempo.

“Our mission demands flawless execution,” said Skeesick. “You, our people, are the ones who accomplish the mission. The road ahead will not be easy. The ops tempo will not slow down. The expectations will not lower.”

Looking forward, Skeesick said the wing remains focused on training and equipping Airmen for the current A-10 mission, as well as the proposed transition to F-16s.

“As I look at the experience, the talent, and the grit in this wing, I know with absolute certainty that we are ready,” said Skeesick. “And a conversion will demand everything we have. We will accomplish the mission; we will take care of each other; and we will forge a future that honors our proud history. I promise to give you my absolute best every day.”