Public Health Sustains Deployment Readiness

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from the 23d Medical Group Public Health Flight often operate behind the scenes, but during readiness or deployment surges, their impact is at the forefront. The team’s work is quiet, meticulous and often unseen, yet it is the backbone that keeps Airmen ready to answer the nation’s call.

Through disease surveillance, occupational health oversight, food safety inspections, and medical readiness management, Public Health plays a vital role in keeping the force healthy and ready for global operations.

For Tech. Sgt. Elijah Davis, 23d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health noncommissioned officer in charge, nearly two decades in the section have reinforced one lesson: readiness starts long before an Airman boards an aircraft.

“My goal is to keep the programs going the way they should and teach them to be the person they’re trying to be,” Davis said, emphasizing how important continuity is, especially during high-pressure surges when the margin for error disappears.

When deployment requirements increase, Public Health shifts from routine readiness operations to processing large numbers of deployers within compressed timelines. The team coordinates with pharmacy, laboratory personnel, logistics specialists and medical providers to ensure every Airman meets medical requirements before departure.

Planning begins well before deployers arrive to the clinic. Working groups bring together key stakeholders to identify mission requirements, anticipate challenges and build a process that can quickly adapt when plans change. A last-minute change in destination, for example, may require different immunizations or health education based on regional disease risks. Maintaining flexibility while preserving accuracy is essential to keeping deployments on schedule.

Sustaining routine patient care while simultaneously processing hundreds of deployers requires careful coordination. Public Health prioritizes immediate readiness requirements, orders laboratory work, prepares deployment checklists and ensures providers have the resources they need to keep the process moving efficiently.

Behind every successful deployment is a long checklist of details that can easily be overlooked. Public Health verifies prescriptions are current, confirms required immunizations, reviews medical records and catches issues that could prevent an Airman from deploying. Even something as simple as ensuring an Airman has the correct eyewear or necessary allergy medication can mean the difference between deploying on time or facing unnecessary delays.

"Teamwork isn't just about dividing tasks," said Staff Sgt. Destiny Nation, 23d OMRS force health program manager. "It's about multiplying our collective resilience so that when the pressure peaks, the team can hold together and get the job done."

That collaborative mindset allows the team to navigate the fast pace and uncertainty that accompany deployment surges. By relying on one another's expertise and maintaining constant communication, Public Health is able to sustain mission readiness without compromising the quality of patient care.

Innovation has also improved the team’s ability to support surge operations. Moving public health into a new building across from the main clinic, for instance, allowed the team to establish dedicated processing lines away from routine patient care. Deployers can now complete immunizations, labs and medical reviews in one location, reducing congestion and allowing the main clinic to continue serving its everyday patients with minimal disruption.

While Davis focuses on coordinating operations, junior Airmen experience another side of deployment readiness.

“I was happy to see my friends come in, but then I realized they were leaving for months and I won’t be able to see them,” said Airman 1st Class Jahshua Cheeks, public health technician. “It was bittersweet.”

For Cheeks, deployment processing is more than completing medical requirements–it’s an opportunity to directly support fellow Airmen as they prepare to leave home in service to the mission.

In some cases, preparation is in short supply due to last-minute deployments or changes in taskings. Davis said one of the greatest contributors to a successful deployment surge is early communication. Receiving notification as soon as deployment taskings are issued gives Public Health time to organize personnel, coordinate with partner agencies and prepare the resources needed to move deployers efficiently through the process.

Although much of the team's work happens behind the scenes, its impact is evident every time an Airman deploys without delay. Most will never see the countless hours spent reviewing records, coordinating with medical partners or preparing deployment lines. They simply arrive ready to process and, ultimately, ready to deploy.

That quiet success is the hallmark of the 23d Medical Group Public Health Flight—a team whose attention to detail, adaptability and commitment to readiness help ensure Team Moody is prepared to answer the nation's call whenever and wherever they are needed.