111 ATKW leadership holds summit

State College, PA – 111th Attack Wing leadership, consisting of commanders and senior enlisted leaders from all squadrons, held asummitmeetingfrom July 21 to July 23 at the 193rd Air Operations Group in State College, Pennsylvania.

“The goal of the summit is bringing leadership together to focus on development,” Chief Master Sgt. Edward Zuech, 111ATKW command chief,said. “The focus is leadership growth and the synchronization of ideas and vision.Oftenwe struggle to take the time to invest in ourselves and to put away the tactical and focus on strategy. We arealsofocusing on us so we can take better care of ourAirmenand our teams.”

Day to day, leadership focuses on the goals and well-being of theirAirmenand seldom have time to take pause and meet with one another.

“We are so busy doing the job, we sometimes forget that we are people who also have things going on, even outside the uniform,” said Zuech. “So,the idea of developing ourselves professionally, intellectually and also using the pillar of trust – connection – is critical for this opportunity.”

It’sa unique and incredible opportunity for leadership wing-wide to be able to gather and focus on themselves as well as mission readiness.

“It really gives them a chance toconcentrate onreadiness, strategic planning and discussing future missions,”Senior Master Sgt. Amber Pinto, 111ATKW executive staff, said.