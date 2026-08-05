NATO Allies compete in Croatian Victory Day Competition in Poland

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland — U.S. Army Soldiers joined NATO allies in a Croatian Victory Day competition at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 2–5, 2026.

Organized by the Croatian Armed Forces’ 17th Croatian contingent, the competition brought together teams across the NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) Battle Group–Poland. Soldiers competed in soccer, volleyball and an Army obstacle course competition, with the event concluding in an awards ceremony on Croatian Victory Day, Aug. 5.

Participating units included the British Army’s Finder Troop, B Squadron, Light Dragoons; U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment; the U.S. Army Reserve’s 350th Personnel Company; the 82nd Combat Engineer Company–Armored, 16th Engineer Battalion; and Romania’s 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion.

The competition coincided with Croatia’s Victory Day, which commemorates the Croatian War of Independence. In addition to honoring an important moment in Croatian history, the event strengthened interoperability and readiness among NATO forces serving along the alliance’s eastern flank.

The competition also gave Soldiers an opportunity to build esprit de corps, communication skills, and teamwork in a relaxed and competitive environment.

“Today, we commemorate one of the most significant events in Croatian history which happened 31 years ago together with our friends from the NATO alliance,” said 1st Lt. Mirko Vladović, commander of the 17th Croatian contingent, during the award ceremony. “These days of competition reflect the values that unite us—teamwork, resilience, mutual respect and friendship. These are the same values that strengthen our military cooperation and enduring partnerships.”

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Charles Lee, a sapper platoon leader with the 82nd Combat Engineer Company–Armored, 16th Engineer Battalion, participated in the Army obstacle course competition, where his team placed first in the event.

“Competing in the Croatian Victory Day competition was an incredible opportunity to showcase our ability to both compete and work alongside our partner nations,” Lee said.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Holliman, of the 350th Personnel Company, competed in the volleyball tournament, where his team placed third.

“It was a great opportunity to compete against our NATO allies here in Poland and celebrate Croatia’s Victory Day alongside our Croatian partners,” Holliman said. “Overall, it was an outstanding event.”

The commander of the 17th Croatian contingent said the event demonstrated the participating nations’ commitment to cooperation and partnership.

“I feel the event went perfectly, and it was executed as planned,” he said. “We are glad that all the nations took part and brought their best game. It was a great sign of respect toward us, and I hope everyone enjoyed the competitions as much as we did.”

The Croatian Victory Day competition highlighted the strength of NATO partnerships and the importance of maintaining readiness through shared training, friendly competition and cooperation among allied forces.