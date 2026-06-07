Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#:26A5003094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. A.
Drew
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 @ 0100 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- Excessive Speed
- Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Devon John
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/6/2025, at
approximately 0100 hours, on US Route 5 in Irasburg, VT, a motor vehicle
violation of speeding was observed; 92mph in a posted 50mph zone. A Traffic
stop was conducted, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Devon
John, (23) of Newport, VT. John was ordered held by at Northern State
Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/08/2026 at 1230
hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
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