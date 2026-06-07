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Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation Arrest

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

  

CASE#:26A5003094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. A. Drew                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 @ 0100 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION(S):

  1. Excessive Speed
  2. Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Devon John

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/6/2025, at approximately 0100 hours, on US Route 5 in Irasburg, VT, a motor vehicle violation of speeding was observed; 92mph in a posted 50mph zone. A Traffic stop was conducted, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Devon John, (23) of Newport, VT. John was ordered held by at Northern State Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/08/2026 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

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