Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation Arrest



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#:26A5003094 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. A. Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 @ 0100 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Irasburg, VT VIOLATION(S): Excessive Speed Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Devon John AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/6/2025, at approximately 0100 hours, on US Route 5 in Irasburg, VT, a motor vehicle violation of speeding was observed; 92mph in a posted 50mph zone. A Traffic stop was conducted, and the operator of the vehicle was identified as Devon John, (23) of Newport, VT. John was ordered held by at Northern State Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 6/08/2026 at 1230 hours COURT: Orleans LODGED – LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility BAIL: $500.00 MUG SHOT: Yes Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

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